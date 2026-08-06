Minister Lakhan Patel Speaks For First Time After Change Of His Department, Says All Is ‘Imaginative’ | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lakhan Patel has spoken to media persons for the first time after being removed from the Animal Husbandry Department to the Happiness Department.

In an interaction with the media in the BJP office on Wednesday, Patel said changing the department of a minister is the chief minister's prerogative.

He feels happy, Patel said. Regarding the allegations related to the land for cowsheds, he said should someone read the policy, he would understand the reality.

The policy, available on the internet, stipulates that whatever some people say showcases their imagination.

Patel said he had done nothing and continued to speak to the Chief Minister, whom he met during the cabinet.

He will work for the department he got, Patel said, adding that he always receives affection from his seniors.

To a question, he said the chief minister did not get angry with him. Late in the night of July 14, the government shifted him from the Animal Husbandry Department to the Happiness Department.

People said that a dispute over a tender for cowsheds led to the change of his department.

His differences with the Dairy Development Board also came up as one of the reasons for his shifting from the department.

After his removal, he participated in the cabinet for the first time on Tuesday.