Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang takes stock of Hamidia Covid ward

BHOPAL: Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang took stock of the Covid wards at Hamidia Hospital on Sunday in view of the increasing number of corona patients flocking to the hospital. He instructed the Hamidia Hospital administration to hold a mock drill to check out the fire safety and other measures at the hospital.

Sarang’s visit was also to take stock of the medical facilities at the hospital. He met women undergoing treatment after domestic violence. He praised the doctors who had saved the lives of the women whose limbs were chopped off by their husbands.

He took stock of the elevators, lights, air-conditioners, ventilators, generators, beds and other facilities. He also inspected the level of sanitation at Hamidia Hospital and Gandhi Medical College.

Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat, GMC dean Dr Aruna Kumar and medical superintendent (Hamidia Hospital) Dr ID Chaurasia were also present on the occasion.

Keys missing

The keys of the ward where minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang had gone for inspection on Sunday went missing at Hamidia Hospital. The paramedical staffer who was in charge of the ward tried her best to find the keys, but could not find them. Finally, the minister returned without making a proper inspection of the ward.