Minister Bhupendra Singh announces development works for Sagar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In an interactive session held with people, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur made major announcements with regard to development works on Tuesday. 

He stated that many development works were pending in the district, which would be completed and a couple of them would be taken up under the Smart City project. 

He said that the territory of the district would be expanded and as many as 40 villages would be included in the district. He said CCTV cameras would be installed in remaining localities. 

Post this, he announced introducing toy trains in Atal Park and Chandra Park. Singh said a Smart City park would also be developed in the district on the lines of the one built in Bhopal where people could plant saplings daily. Encroachments will be removed. 

