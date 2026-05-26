Mini Crane Used To Upload 180-Kg Goat King India, Commands ₹15 Lakh Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mini crane was used to load King India 2026 in a truck for its journey from Bhopal to Nagpur. Weighing 180 kg, the goat was sold for Rs 15 lakh to a Nagpur-based client.

The goat was brought from Rajasthan two years ago. “It was 12 months old then,” says the seller Asif Ali who runs ‘Ali Goat Farm at Nagar Nigam Colony in Quazi Camp. It was fed on milk, fox nuts, ghee, gram and maize, he said.

Dawood, weighing 161 kg fetched a price of Rs 9 lakh for its breeder in Bhopal. 155-kg Jallad - named so because it was very aggressive and attacked other goats - was sold for Rs 5.25 lakh and Raja-e-Hind (150 kg) for Rs 6.5 lakh. Black Diamond brought from Kashmir for breeding fetched a price of Rs 3.3 lakh. It weighed 135 kg.

Goat breeders and farmers in the city say that most of the big deals are struck online. The potential client views a video of the goat online and if he likes it, he travels to Bhopal to make payment and take the animal. The buyers of costly goats were mostly from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Bangaluru, Nagpur and other big cities.

The prices of goats meant for sacrifice have gone up by almost 80% this Bakrid as compared to the last year, say goat traders and buyers in the city. The price starts from Rs 15,000 - Rs 18,000 and goes up to lakhs of rupees. The 2025 version of King India was sold for Rs 13 lakh last year, says Asif, who is into goat farming since 2008.

Iqbal Baig who is a government servant, said that he has bought a 50-kg goat for Rs 23,000 and another for Rs 18,000. “I had brought goats weighing the same for Rs 13,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively,” says Baig. According to Iqbal, the price of mutton has shot up from Rs 500 to Rs 900 a kg in last one year.