Milk Trader Stabbed And Robbed Of Cash After Giving Lift To Stranger In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case, a milk trader was attacked with a knife and robbed of Rs 4,800 by a stranger whom he had given a lift on his scooter in the Parwalia area on Monday night.

Police registered a case of assault and loot against the unidentified accused on Tuesday and claimed to have obtained vital leads in the case.

According to reports, the victim Sunil alias Bablu Pal, a resident of Parwalia Sadak and a milk trader had left home around 8 pm to pick up his son who works near IT Park in Gandhi Nagar.

Near a bus stop close to a bridge, an unknown man requested a lift and Pal offered him to ride pillion.

After travelling some distance, the accused allegedly held a knife at Pal's neck and forced him to stop the scooter. When Pal refused to hand over his money, the assailant slashed his neck with the knife.

As Pal tried to flee, the accused caught him, snatched Rs 4,800 from his pocket and fled the spot. Pal raised an alarm but the accused fled on foot.

Passersby rushed the injured trader to a hospital for treatment. Parwalia police have registered a loot case against the unidentified accused.

Police officials said they have identified the suspect and efforts are underway to arrest him soon.