Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Conditional Promotion Process Moves Slowly Despite State Nod | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending conditional promotion process for nearly 150 employees of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has gathered momentum, but delays at the administrative level have left employees dismayed.

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain has directed officials to prepare the promotion draft.

However, the process is moving slowly, with BMC's General Administration Department (GAD) officials stating that the corporation has time until July 31 to complete the exercise.

Officials said these conditional promotions can be changed by the state government after the final verdict of the Supreme Court.

Sources, meanwhile, claim that some workers' organisations are mulling challenging the promotions in court, making an early decision crucial to avoid potential legal complications.

State departments already moving ahead

The delay comes despite the state government's recent clarification that there is no stay on promotions.

On July 1, the GAD instructed all departments, including heads of departments (HoDs), to initiate the promotion process by preparing eligibility lists and convening departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings. Several state departments have already acted on the directive.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat, for instance, issued promotion orders for 12 officers and employees on July 2. In contrast, the BMC is still compiling the list of eligible employees, leaving many staff members disappointed.

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"We will grant promotions to all employees in accordance with the rules. Lists of eligible employees from different departments are being prepared. We have time until July 31."

Varun Awasthi, additional commissioner, BMC's GAD