Milk Collection In Madhya Pradesh Up By 2.5 Litres/Kg A Day After NDDB Takes Over; CM Pushes Digital Monitoring |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) took over the responsibility for milk collection from farmers, it increased by 2.5 lakh kilograms a day.

At a meeting on Friday, the officials of the State Cooperative Dairy Federation informed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that the federation collected 12 lakh kilograms of milk a day.

The officials said the federation had stopped purchasing milk and milk products on credit.

The federation has initiated the milk collection process through a mobile app to inform the suppliers about the quantity, quality, and rates of the milk.

It also launched a field force monitoring app to operate marketing and monitor the functioning of the field officers.

Yadav said the collection of milk increased in the state because of the cooperation between the NDDB and farmers.

Yadav urged the NDDB to connect 26,000 villages with the Dairy Development scheme and increase the milk collection up to 52 lakh kilograms daily.

Yadav said the experience of the NDDB in the dairy sector should reach each person from the capital down to villages.

To boost the sales of milk and milk products, it is necessary to strengthen the brand and improve the design of packets to attract a maximum number of buyers, he said.

Chairman of the NDDB Meenesh Shah was also present at the meeting.