Military College Of Telecommunication Engineering Wins Army Digitisation Excellence Award | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) has been honoured with the Indian Army’s Digitisation and Automation Excellence Award, marking a milestone in the force’s push towards technological transformation.

The award was received by Lieutenant General Praveen Bakshi, Commandant of MCTE, from General Upendra Dwivedi during the Army Commanders Conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The competition recognises effective implementation of central digital applications across the organisation. MCTE’s achievement reflects its progress in advancing data integration, promoting paperless operations and enhancing digital workflows within the Indian Army.

Officials said the initiative aims to build a comprehensive and reliable database to support Artificial Intelligence-driven decision-making systems. Such advancements are expected to improve operational efficiency and strengthen strategic planning capabilities.

Commending the achievement, General Dwivedi said MCTE’s efforts set a benchmark for innovation and would inspire other units to adopt digitisation.

The recognition underscores the institution’s commitment to shaping technologically able soldiers for modern warfare. As the Army accelerates its digital transformation, such achievements highlight the growing role of technology in strengthening national defence preparedness.