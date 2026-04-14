Bhopal News: Census Training For Enumerators And Supervisors Underway | FP Photo/AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The enumerators and supervisor involved in the census are undergoing training at the tehsil level in the state. From April 16 to April 30, self-enumeration work will be conducted, allowing individuals to upload their information on the portal.

A senior census officer told Free Press that a house-to-house survey would begin on May 1 and continue till May 30. Enumerators will visit houses to collect data based on a questionnaire.

Main census work will start after May 30 during which every person will be asked to reply to a set of questions. During this period, information like ownership of the house, number of dwelling rooms, number of married couples living in the household, availability of kitchen, LPG and PNG will be connected.

Other data points include the main source of drinking water and its availability, main source of lighting, access to latrines and their types, and bathing facilities available within the premises. Information will also be collected on assets like radios, transistors, bicycles, scooters, motor vehicles, access to the internet and the main cereal consumed in the household.