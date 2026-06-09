Mild 3.8-Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Panic In MP's Itarsi; No Damage Reported | Representative Image

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Mild earthquake tremors were felt in some areas of the tribal development block of Kesla on Monday night. A sense of panic has prevailed among the villagers following the incident.

According to reports, tremors were felt in the villages of Chichwani and Chhitapura within the Kesla development block on Monday night.

Villager Vinod Wariba reported that people felt slight vibrations in their homes around 9:38 PM. Due to the low intensity of the earthquake in the region, there have been no reports of any damage.

The occurrence of the tremors has been confirmed by the Bhopal Meteorological Centre and the website of the National Centre for Seismology.

According to the data, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at approximately 9:39 PM on the night of June 8.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 22.367° North latitude and 77.688° East longitude, with a focal depth of 10 kilometers below the surface.

Administrative Monitoring and Advice to Avoid Rumours.

SDM Nilesh Sharma stated that the area is being monitored following the confirmation of the earthquake, and revenue staff have been instructed to gather information. Villagers have been advised to steer clear of any rumours.

Janpad member Santosh Sallam stated that he was sleeping on the roof around 9:30 PM when he felt a mild vibration for a brief period.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude is classified as mild. Such an intensity is unlikely to cause major damage. Villagers reported that the tremors lasted for a few seconds, after which the situation returned to normal. A sense of panic persists among the villagers following the event.