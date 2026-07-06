Midday Meal Lapses, Crumbling Buildings Expose Neglect Of Tribal Schools | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Serious flaws in the education system have surfaced in the tribal-dominated Bajna development block of Ratlam district's Sailana Assembly constituency, where primary school children are being denied prescribed midday meals and basic facilities.

Reports indicate that kheer and green vegetables, part of the government-prescribed meal menu, were found missing from meal plates at several schools. Children have also been found washing their own plates after meals.

Additionally, government school buildings remain in a dilapidated condition, with five classes reportedly being conducted in a single room at some locations.

A shortage of teachers is further affecting education, with some schools lacking regular teachers and being run by guest teachers instead, while others reportedly have no regular appointments at all.

Schools also lack facilities for clean drinking water and toilets for both students and teachers.

The president of the self-help group responsible for preparing midday meals said that delays in fund disbursement make it impossible to prepare meals as per the government's prescribed menu, resulting in children being deprived of nutritious dishes such as kheer and green vegetables.

Similar conditions were reported at Primary School Makanpura under Molava Gram Panchayat.

The village head of Molava Gram Panchayat said he had repeatedly informed authorities about the school building's poor condition, but no action had been taken.

A teacher posted at the school said she had raised the issue in writing and at departmental meetings multiple times, yet remains forced to teach in the dilapidated structure.

Locals said continued neglect of tribal area schools could adversely affect children's education and future if buildings, teachers and basic amenities are not provided soon.

Attempts to contact the school's acting principal for a response remained unsuccessful.