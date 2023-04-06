MHA issues advisory: Alert sounded in state on Hanuman Jayanti

MHA | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police have issued an alert on Hanuman Jayanti which will be celebrated on Thursday, the officials said here on Wednesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to all the states on maintenance of law and order ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.

The MHA has issued an advisory to all the states in preparation of Hanuman Jayanti. ‘The governments are encouraged to ensure law and order, peaceful observance of the festival and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,’ the Home Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The development comes on the heels of clashes that erupted in West Bengal and neighbouring Bihar during Ram Navmi celebrations. Incidents of violence, arson and stone pelting were reported in the two states on Ram Navmi.

ADG Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that state police headquarters have already issued an alert to the districts respectively. He added that no specific threat or input had been received by the police, but the alert will keep them and the administration vigilant in their areas.

In 2022, group clashes between two communities were reported during festivals in Khargone district. Communal tension was also sensed in Burhanpur, but no untoward incident was reported. The ADG ordered to impose preventive steps like section 144 of the CrPC in the city.