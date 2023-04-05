Bhopal: Two houses burgled, valuables worth Rs 2 lakh stolen

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theft occurred at two deserted houses in city on Tuesday wherein thieves stole valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. The incidents took place in Jawahar Chowk and Awadhpuri, police said.

The TT Nagar police station house officer Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the complainant SS Raut (78), a retired government employee, approached police on Tuesday, stating that he had gone to Pune to stay with his son in October 2022.

When he returned home in April 2023, he found his house burgled. Valuables worth Rs 1 lakh were missing. The police have registered a case and have begun investigation.

In the second incident, complainant Nitesh Kumar Jharia (34), a resident of Awadhpuri, approached the police, telling them that he and his family members had gone to Katni a month ago. When they returned on Tuesday, they discovered theft in which gold ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10,000 were stolen. The police have begun investigation.