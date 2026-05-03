Metro Tunnel Digging To Get A Boost With Second Tunnel Boring Machine Launch This Month | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) to dig the metro tunnel will be launched this month. Its installation process has been completed and the launch is awaited.

It will be launched once the first TBM digs the tunnel up to 50 metres. The launch of the second TBM will accelerate the tunnel digging work and will help Metro officials in completing the project within the deadline.

The first TBM is carrying out tunnel digging with all the necessary precautions. In its earlier phase, there was apprehension that buildings and houses standing above the earth may suffer damage due to the vibration caused by the machine.

Considering this, the TBM is working at a controlled speed to ensure that it does not have any impact on the structures constructed above. The tunnel digging work started on March 30.

So far, the first TBM has done digging work exceeding 20 metres, said an official of the Metro Management. The tunnel is being dug between Aishbagh and Sindhi Colony and will connect Nadra Bus Stand and the main railway station of the city.