Mercury dips, light showers with thunderstorm in MP for next 2 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light to moderate rain with lightning and thunderstorms is predicted for the next two days in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including the capital city Bhopal, said regional weather department on Thursday.

As per the weather department, many districts in western parts of the state, including Indore, witnessed light showers on Wednesday and it is expected to cover more divisions such as - Bundelkhand, Mahakaushal, Vindhyanchal and Bhopal by Thursday and Friday.

Data provided by the regional (Bhopal) weather department, till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded at 37 mm in Barwani district, followed by 35 mm in Dhar district. Other districts such as Shajapur, Ratlam, Devas, Mandsaur etc witnessed drizzle with thunderstorms.

For December 2 and 3, the weather department has predicted light thundershower in districts such as - Sehore, Rajgarh, Agar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Badwani, Dhar, Khargone, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Guna, Ashok Nagar Shivpuri, Sheopur, and Hosangabad.

While, some districts - Bhopal, Raisen, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Datia, Vidisha, Harda, Betul, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Nivari and Chhatarpur are predicted to receive light rain on Thursday.

The fresh rainfall in the winter is being received due to western disturbances (WD), a phenomenon whose arrival in winter is associated with snow and rain in the Himalayas and parts of northwest India. They typically originate as low-pressure systems over the Mediterranean Sea, and the high-altitude westerly winds push them towards India. On the way, WDs gather moisture from various sources, including the Mediterranean, Caspian, and sometimes even the Arabian Sea, according to a senior official in the weather department in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, the mercury started dipping in pockets of the state. The maximum temperature in Bhopal is likely to be at 23 degree Celsius, 3 notches below normal on Friday. While the minimum temperature is expected at 16.2 degree Celsius, 4 notches below normal.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:01 PM IST