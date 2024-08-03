 Mega Conference: ICAI Conference In Bhopal Explores AI, IPOs, & Mental Health For Aspiring CAs
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sessions on indirect taxes, accounts and audit, artificial intelligence, Initial Public Offers (IPOs), role of technology in transforming Indian capital markets and algorithmic trading were held at Samanvay Bhavan in the city on Saturday. 

CA Rishir Soni delivered a session on Artificial Intelligence in Technical Session. Hosted as part of a series of technical sessions, the session shed light on the use of AI in fraud detection, cost management and accounting and optimisation.

article-image

It was part of inaugural day of the two-day mega conference ‘Ekagrah–Uniting Vision and Vigot’ for aspiring chartered accountants organised by Board of Studies (BOS) SSEB-Operations of ICAI and hosted by Bhopal branch of CICASA of CIRC of ICAI.  Over 500 aspiring CAs from across the CIRC region attended the conference. 

All the technical sessions had three paper presenters each and out of all the paper presenters six were from places like Varanasi, Indore, Udaipur, Haldwani etc. Besides, a motivational session focused on mental health of the CA students taken up by Vinay Mishra.

He focused on how to thrive in difficult situations and how not to survive. Another motivational session was all about fueling the future and motivation strategies for the aspiring CAs which was taken up by CA Sunil Hirani

