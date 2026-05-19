Meeting With Minister Was Held In CM's House

Meeting With Minister Was Held In CM House | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Mohan Yadav and the leaders of the organisation held meetings separately with each minister on Monday, too.

The meeting was held with 12 ministers. Yadav and leaders of the organisation took feedback on the ministers' home districts and on those which are functioning under their control.

The meeting began with PWD Minister Rakesh Singh. According to sources, Yadav and the leaders of the organisation wanted to know from the ministers whether the BJP would win the next assembly elections in their home districts and those functioning under their charge.

The leaders advised the ministers to pay attention to those districts about which they gave poor feedback.

Several ministers said the position of the legislators in their home districts and those functioning under their control was not strong.

They advised the ministers to chalk out strategies for the seats on which the BJP was facing problems.

The ministers were advised to make coordination between their home districts and those districts which are functioning under their control. They asked the ministers to stop factionalism and to keep away from it.

During the discussion, BJP's national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, party's state in charge Mahendra Singh, and state unit president Hemant Khandelwal were present.

A leader of the organisation told a minister to refurbish his image, which was tarnished.

They also took feedback on the ministers' staffers. The ministers were told to keep an eye on them.

They should visit the districts functioning under control regularly and, if there is any problem, bring it to the notice of the organisation and the chief minister.

During the discussion, it came to light that some ministers were not regularly visiting the districts functioning under their control. The party leaders pulled in such ministers.

They were told to organise a meeting with the district core committee members once a month. Several ministers held a district core committee in Bhopal.

The ministers were told to give priority to holding the core committee meetings in the districts.

They were also told to give importance to the leaders of the organisation and coordinate with the district unit presidents of the party.

Because it is the era of social media, the ministers should keep away from any such activities which may cause trouble for them.

Meeting held with 12 ministers

The ministers, who held discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the leaders of the organisation, included Rakesh Singh, Tulsi Silawat, Chaitanya Kashyap, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Aidal Singh Kanshana, Rakesh Shukla, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Lodhi, Narendra Patel, Radha Singh, Dileep Ahirwar, and Radha Singh.