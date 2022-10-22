Meet in Prayagraj: RSS ponders over expansion of Sangh work

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): During the four-day meeting of Rashtriya Swamyasevak Sangh’s Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal held in Prayagraj, deliberations were held on expanding Sangh’s work in centenary year, works done by RSS workers, population imbalance etc.

This was informed by Prant Sanghchalak Ashok Pandey during press conference in Bhopal on Saturday. In 2025, RSS will complete 100 years of foundation.

According to Pandey, Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hasbole inaugurated the meeting, which concluded on October 19.

“Sangh is accelerating several works of different dimensions. Even during the corona pandemic, Sangh did significant work,” he told media.

He said plan was being made to hold shakhas in all the mandals in the country by 2024. Shakhas have opened till mandal level in Chittorgarh, Brij and Kerala.

Earlier, there were 54,382 shakhas. The figure has increased to 61,045 shakhas in the country.

Responding to a query, Pandey said that Sangh’s work in Madhya Bharat Prant was expanding. “This year, 102 Shatabdi Vistarak reached work area. Target to take this figure to 200,” he informed.

Moreover, works related to environment and village development have picked up pace. At the meeting in Prayagraj, detailed discussion were held to connect people with RSS through online.

He added that population explosion was a matter of concern. Hence, uniform population policy should be formed. At the meeting, concern was expressed on conversion conspiracy underway in various regions of country.

Read Also 2022 diyas light up Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal