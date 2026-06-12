Meenakshi Shielded Accused; Congress Failed 2 Women: Krishna Gaur | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Minister of State (independent charge) for backward class and minority welfare, Krishna Gaur, hit back at the Opposition over the rejection of the Rajya Sabha nomination form of Meenakshi Natarajan by stating that in Telangana, a woman had accused a Congress leader of exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

Instead of providing justice to the victim, Meenakshi sheltered the accused. When the victim moved the court, she (Meenakshi) was made a co-accused in the case.

Gaur was addressing media persons at the party office here on Friday. “If Meenakshi says that she is unaware of the court case, then she is speaking a big lie,” she said.

A court in Telangana had issued a summons to her on September 17, 2025, and she had submitted a reply before the court on October 24, 2025.

At the same time, she claimed that it was actually due to a conspiracy by Congress leaders that Meenakshi’s nomination form got rejected. They did not want a woman to reach the Upper House.

Speaking further, Gaur said, “Congress duped two women. The first woman is from Telangana, who faced the alleged atrocity, and no case was filed by the Telangana Government.

The second victim is Meenakshi Natarajan herself, whose Rajya Sabha nomination form got rejected.”