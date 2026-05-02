Medicine, Water, And Now Tourism, Cause Deaths: MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari Slams Govt | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari has blamed the government for the Bagri Dam tragedy in Jabalpur, which occurred on Thursday.

At a press conference on Saturday, Patwari said medicine claimed many lives in Chhindwara and contaminated water in Indore.

Many of those who went to Bagri Dam in Jabalpur met with a watery grave after a cruise of the MP Tourism Corporation sank, he said.

Patwari dashed off a letter to President Droupadi Murmu demanding her intervention in the affairs of the state where law and order went out of control.

The BJP is talking about the exit polls, but if there is an exit poll in MP now, only 10% of people will elect them, Patwari said, adding that 90% of people will favour the Congress.

Incidents of crime and cases of corruption are increasing, and the government has lost its sensitivity to the issues relating to the people who are feeling insecure, Patwari said.