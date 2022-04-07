Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission launched: Latest research, treatment will be brought to state to better health facilities, says MP government

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang, on Thursday, launched Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission to better health facilities and upgrade knowledge of doctors and medical students with latest technologies.

Launching the mission at Gandhi Medical College, the minister said that under the mission, latest technology, innovations and research of medical education and medical treatment at national and international level will be brought to the doctors and medical students of Madhya Pradesh.

The mission’s objective is to meet shortage of medical experts in rural areas and up-gradation of medical facilities by providing training to medical teachers as well as students.Programs like training, capacity building, knowledge exchange, exposure visit program etc. will be prepared for students and doctors of government medical colleges to make them aware of the innovations in the field of medicine, new methods and research etc. in the country and abroad. MoUs will be signed with different medical institutions of the country and abroad for education, research and treatment, said the minister.

“Training will be provided for the use of medical robots in various surgical procedures of Orthopedic, Urology, Neurosurgery by signing MoU with Center of Excellence in government and private sector medicine,”said the minister.

Digital platform: By developing a digital platform, doctors and medical students of the state as well as doctors working in famous medical institutions of the country and abroad will be registered on the digital platform. The research work and innovations being done in the medical field will be published digitally,” said the minister.

Artificial intelligence: Minister informed that work will be done in the field of investigation and treatment by primary screening of patients with Artificial Intelligence based technology. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software developed by Google, the effect of diabetes disease in the eyes can be detected at the primary stage in retina scan.

Minister said, “With the joint collaboration of Google and Shankar Netralaya, AI based testing and treatment can be made accessible to medical students and doctors of medical colleges of the state through Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:03 PM IST