 Mechanical Engineer Held In Bhopal With Mephedrone Worth ₹2.25 Crore
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Mechanical Engineer Held In Bhopal With Mephedrone Worth ₹2.25 Crore

A 28-year-old mechanical engineer from Karnataka, Vishakh A N, was arrested in Bhopal for allegedly possessing 970 gm of mephedrone worth ₹2.25 crore, concealed in water bottles. Police intercepted him near the Inter-State Bus Terminal while he was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru. Investigators are questioning him to trace the drug trafficking network, identify the source and recipient.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Mechanical Engineer Held In Bhopal With Mephedrone Worth ₹2.25 Crore
Mechanical Engineer Held In Bhopal With Mephedrone Worth ₹2.25 Crore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old mechanical engineer has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for allegedly possessing 970 gm of mephedrone worth ₹2.25 crore, which he had concealed in water bottles, an official said on Sunday.

The suspect, Vishakh A N, a native of Karnataka, was intercepted late Saturday night near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) while travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru via Nagpur on an interstate passenger bus, investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Shukla told PTI.

Shukla said police were interrogating the suspect to trace the drug trafficking network, establish the source of the contraband and identify its intended recipient.

"We will produce him before the competent authority and seek his remand to trace and dismantle the drug trafficking network," Shukla said.

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