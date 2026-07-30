Meals, Water And Slogans: Farmers Continue Sit-In At Bhopal’s RRL Square | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As thousands of farmers continued their sit-in at RRL Square in Bhopal on Wednesday, food, mineral water and fruits were distributed among protesters. Unidentified volunteers distributed meals to protesting farmers.

Three distinct food arrangements were visible at the protest site. One group of farmers received poori-sabji with pickle packed in plastic carry bags.

Another group was served poori-sabji in paper containers along with mineral water. A third group was seen receiving fruits, chips, burgers, biryani and cold drinks, highlighting differences in the quality and variety of food being distributed.

Farmers in the first group were seen seeking access to the food and mineral water being served to the other groups.

However, they were also among the most vocal during the protest, leading slogan-shouting in support of their demands and against the state government.

Farmers tried to provoke police

The agitators tried several times to provoke the police to take action against them.

They attempted to climb barricades, buses, dumpers and a water cannon vehicle and shake them.

Police tried to calm them down and pushed them back. However, the farmers continued raising slogans over their demands and against the state government. Police did not take any harsh action against them.

No faith in government

Farmers claimed they had little faith in the government's assurances. Many said that if they sold 25% of their moong and retained the remaining 75%, there was no certainty the government would allow them another opportunity to sell the rest of their produce.

Farmer Krishna Kumar Meena from Narmadapuram said they produce about seven quintals of moong per acre, but the state government procures only 1.20 quintals per acre, leaving 5.80 quintals to be sold in the open market.

Farmers claimed a large part of their produce is sold in the open market, where traders do not offer adequate prices.

Bhopal ACP Monika Shukla Stops Bus Pushed by Protesters

A video of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Monika Shukla standing in front of a bus being pushed by protesting farmers on RRL Road on Wednesday evening has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred after agitating farmers breached police barricades. As the crowd advanced, some protesters began pushing the bus to clear the route.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Additional Commissioner of Police Monika Shukla stood in front of the bus and tried to halt it with her hands as protesters continued pushing it.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Bagsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni immediately climbed into the driver's seat and applied the brakes, preventing the bus from moving and averting a possible mishap.