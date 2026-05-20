MCU Former Vice-Chancellor Jagdish Upasane's Vile Post About Norwegian Scribe Sparks Criticism | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A post from Jagdish Upasane, former vice-chancellor of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, on the Norwegian journalist, Helle Lyng, has invited criticism on social media.

Lyng hogged the media headlines after asking a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Norway.

Upasane wrote a post on social media with a photograph of Lyng in a swimsuit.

In the post, he wrote, ''This is the so-called Norwegian journalist who has become the apple of the eye of the Congress-led opposition and their media ecosystem.''

Upasane's post has sparked resentment among journalists and other people who called it an attack on the privacy of a woman.

A senior journalist, Rakesh Pathak, has dashed off an open letter to Upasane, saying it was an effort to peep into the personal affair of someone.

According to Pathak, the people belonging to the western society prefer such habits, and those from the Indian society also love such clothing in private these days.

Wearing clothes and eating habits are something personal, but before making such comments, a former vice chancellor should have thought about what impact such statements will have on the students, Pathak wrote.

Former chief income tax commissioner RK Paliwal, objecting to the photograph, wrote, 'Would he dare share such a photograph of his MP?'

Upasane was the vice chancellor from 2010 to 2019. His former students are also posting comments against him.