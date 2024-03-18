MCC Effect: Many Development Projects, Revenue Work Will Have To Wait

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections coming in force, the initiation of the developmental projects the foundation stone of which has already been laid will be affected. Besides, even the revenue work like demarcation, division, land records will be hit as the staff concerned will be engaged in poll duty. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s AMRUIT Yojna and PM Housing for all (HAF), road construction and repairing will have to wait till the elections are over. Public hearing which is held on every Tuesday, will remain suspended till MCC remains in force.

Work on hold

The foundation stone laid of a new coach complex to be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore for railway coach and maintenance of Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal, Nishatpura-Sant Hirdaram Nagar rail section work under the Ramganjmandi-Bhopal new rail line project will not be started soon, said CPR (WCR) Harsh Shrivastava. PM Narendra Modi had laid foundation stones on March 12 of the aforesaid projects.

Staffers engaged in election duty: Collector

With model code in place, revenue related work like demarcation, birth certificates, Khasra number, land record, survey work etc will also be hit. The government had procured paddy at MSP of Rs 2185, however, the bonus on the crops has not been given yet to farmers and it might take a while to disburse it. Bonus for wheat has already been disbursed. Collector Kaushalendra Singh said the work will be delayed as staffers are engaged in election duty.

CM rise school construction delayed

Construction of three CM Rise Schools worth Rs 23.7 crore will be affected. Minister for sport Vishvas Sarang had performed bhoomi pujan of the schools in his Narela Assembly constituency two days before MCC enforcement. The school construction will begin after the elections.

PMHAF, AMRUT Yojana implementation

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “AMRUT Yojana worth Rs 350 crore and PM Housing for All (HAF) projects will be mainly affected as even after tenders, work orders have not been issued. In case of road repairing, if the work order has been issued, then the repair work will be carried out or else the MCC enforcement will hit it.