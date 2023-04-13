 MAY DEADLINE: UAD commissioner orders completion of sewage work
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Sewage Treatment Plant/ Representative Image | FPJ Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration and Development Commissioner Bharat Yadav said that sewerage work should be completed by the end of May under any circumstances. He reviewed urban bodies of Rewa and Shahdol division on Thursday. He also gave orders on Ladli Behna Yojana.

Yadav said that construction of roads under rejuvenation scheme should begin only after completion of works in the bodies where the work of laying pipelines and others is pending in Amrit Yojana 1 and 2. He directed to run more city buses under Urban Transport. With this, more people will be able to benefit from it.

In Amrit Yojana-2, beautification work should be done on parks and ponds area. After getting information on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he ordered to prepare DPR of houses soon and send them to the government. He gave instructions to construct a park in the city. He said that special attention should be paid to the quality of road construction in the city. After the completion of the work, payment should be made only after getting it tested from the lab. Action should be taken against contractors if the work is not done properly. He also ordered to make proper arrangement of water in the city.

Appropriate measures to prevent fire accidents due to heat should also be taken, he said. ‘Keep the fire brigade ready by filling it with water for 24 hours’, he added. The commissioner also enquired about the cleanliness survey. He also sneered on low ranking in cleanliness survey. Yadav ordered to take action against non-standard polythene. While reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the commissioner enquired about the progress from all concerned.

article-image

