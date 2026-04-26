Maulana Ilahi At Bhopal Jalsa: Iran Has Always Stood For Peace, India–Iran Ties Span 5,000 Years |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Iran has never initiated a war and has always stood for peace,” said Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative Maulana Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi while addressing the Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Jalsa held at Housing Board Colony in Koh-e-Fiza on Sunday. Ilahi asserted that ongoing conflicts would not benefit any country including the US, Israel or Iran, and stressed that peace remained Iran’s consistent position.

Maulana Ilahi highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between India and Iran, describing it as a 5,000-year-old civilisational bond based on culture, philosophy, education and shared heritage. He emphasised that while these ties were already strong, there was a need to further strengthen mutual cooperation and understanding.

Speaking about Khamenei’s interest in India, Ilahi said the Iranian leader studied more than 20 books on Indian history and society. He also noted Khamenei’s admiration for Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India, which he often recommended to students, calling it an extraordinary work written under difficult circumstances.

The event saw a large turnout, with people carrying the Indian tricolour, symbolising unity. Some children were seen wearing T-shirts featuring the Palestinian flag and images of Khamenei, reflecting solidarity sentiments.

State AIMIM president Mohsin Ali Khan, addressing the gathering, spoke on importance of standing against injustice. “If one cannot oppose wrongdoing through action, one must at least raise their voice or reject it internally,” he added.