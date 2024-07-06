 Matter Of Concern: World-Class Infra But Only 6 Athletes For Paris Olympics!
HomeBhopalMatter Of Concern: World-Class Infra But Only 6 Athletes For Paris Olympics!

Matter Of Concern: World-Class Infra But Only 6 Athletes For Paris Olympics!

Only two athletes from Madhya Pradesh have qualified for Paris Olympics and four for the Paralympics. Though this marks an improvement from 2020 Tokyo Olympics when only four athletes from the state participated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy is known in the country for possessing world-class infrastructure and facilities particularly in shooting, equestrian and kayaking. Despite this, only two athletes from the state have qualified for Paris Olympics and four for the Paralympics. About 120 athletes from across India will participate in Paris Olympics.

Six athletes from Madhya Pradesh will represent India in Paris Olympics and Paralympics though this marks an improvement from 2020 Tokyo Olympics when only four athletes from the state participated.

The athletes heading to Paris are Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Vivek Sagar Prasad (hockey), Kapil Parmar (para judo), Prachi Yadav (para water sports), Rajni Jha (para water sports) and Pooja Ojha (para water sports). Notably, Prachi, Vivek and Aishwary had competed in Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

A record 21 shooters will represent India in Paris Olympics whose trials were held in Madhya Pradesh Shooting Range but Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar is the sole representative from Madhya Pradesh.

'Madhya Pradesh offers excellent platform for athletes. But lack of substantial prize money and job opportunities remain a significant challenge here, affecting athletesíretention and selection,' Tomar told Free Press. 'This is also the reason why athletes don't participate more, as everyone seeks a secured future. I am glad to represent the country but I am also facing issues regarding prize money,' he added.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, a member of 16-player hockey team, expressed concern but remains optimistic. 'MP government has recently cut the sports budget, which is not good. But this wonít bring our morale down. I hope more athletes from the state will participate and win trials,' he said.

