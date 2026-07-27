Massive Fire Breaks Out At Major Tent Supplier’s Warehouse In Jabalpur | VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Monday evening, prompting around 6 fire extinguishing vehicles to rush to the spot.

According to information, the incident occurred at the warehouse of Paras Tent Supplier and Hotel in Jabalpur.

The warehouse, located near Ukhri Chowk, is considered one of the biggest tent supply godowns in the city.

More than half a dozen fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and started efforts to control the flames. Firefighters are working to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

#WATCH | Fire Breaks Out At Major Tent Supplier’s Warehouse In Jabalpur, Firefighters Carry Out Rescue Operation#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/j95tMHvW6j — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 27, 2026

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Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh said that soon after receiving information about the incident, fire tenders were sent to the spot.

He added that Madhya Pradesh’s first water browser machine was also brought in to help control the blaze, but it had to be stopped after developing a technical fault. Work was underway to repair the machine.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No information about casualties or injuries has been reported so far.