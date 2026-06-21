Mass Yoga Sessions Mark International Yoga Day Across State | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The UNESCO World Heritage town of Khajuraho witnessed a grand celebration of the 12th International Yoga Day as thousands of people gathered for a mass yoga session at the Kandariya Mahadev Temple complex on Sunday.

The event brought together public representatives, administrative officials, students and citizens to promote the message of holistic health and well-being through yoga.

Minister of State for Forest and Environment Dilip Ahirwar attended as the chief guest.

Participants watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Kolkata before taking part in the Common Yoga Protocol under the guidance of trained instructors.

Addressing the gathering, Ahirwar described yoga as an invaluable heritage of Indian culture and urged people to make it an integral part of their daily lives.

He said regular yoga practice helps prevent several diseases and contributes to a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

The programme concluded with a cultural performance by renowned pakhawaj artist Chitrangana Agal Reshwal, adding a unique blend of culture and wellness to the event.

A large-scale yoga programme was also organised at Raja Yadvendra Singh Stadium in Nowgong. MLA Kamakhya Pratap Singh joined the session and announced plans to expand the stadium and construct separate yoga halls for men and women.

Similar enthusiasm was witnessed in Satai, where the Brahma Kumaris and Nagar Parishad jointly organised a community yoga session attended by residents and public representatives.