Masked Thief Targets 2 ATMs, Flees After Hearing Police Siren In MP's Gwalior | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A masked man tried to break into two ATMs in Anand Nagar under the Bahodapur police station area late on Friday night.

He first targeted an SBI ATM and tried to break the machine, but ran away after hearing the siren of a police patrol vehicle.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the ATM, which shows the thief breaking into the ATM, trying to damage the machine and later fleeing the spot.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The incident took place around 2:15 am. The man entered the SBI ATM and first tried to withdraw money normally. When he could not get any cash, he used a weapon to try to break the machine's lock and pull it out.

The man spent around five minutes trying to damage the ATM. However, he heard the siren of a police patrol vehicle passing nearby and fled, leaving the machine behind.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and inspected the ATM. During the investigation, they found that an attempt had also been made to break into a nearby Bank of Baroda ATM.

CCTV footage from inside the SBI ATM has captured the incident. In around 15 minutes of footage, the masked man can be seen trying to break open the ATM.

Bahodapur police station in-charge Alok Parihar said police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the suspect. Police are also checking footage from other cameras installed in the area and are searching for the accused.