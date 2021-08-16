Mark-sheet scam: Will form IT Experts’ committee to conduct fresh probe, says newly appointed registrar

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The newly appointed registrar of Medical Science University, Jabalpur on Monday said that a new IT Experts’ Committee would be constituted to conduct a fresh probe into the ‘alleged’ mark-sheet scam.

The alleged mark-sheet scam has been hitting headlines for the past few months. Recently, vice chancellor of the university Dr TN Dubey resigned from his post following allegations that he was trying to shield the culprits.

The newly appointed registrar Dr Prabhat Budhauliya, said, “An IT experts’ committee will conduct a fresh probe into the scam, therefore the complete truth could come forward.”

Notably, a RTI activist, Akhilesh Tripathi lodged a complaint to Department of Medical Education (DME) Minister Vishwas Sarnag, accusing Dr TN Dubey of not ordering a probe into the irregularities.

In his complaint to DME Minister, Tripathi claimed that many students, who didn’t appear in the exam, were passed by the university.

Following his complaint, the DME minister formed a committee to conduct a probe in the matter. The committee, which has submitted the report recently, has found irregularities. The committee also found loopholes in the system and also grave irregularities in the exam results of the university.

The inquiry committee has also found that the university’s examination controller, Vrinda Saxena, clerk NiIesh Jaiswal, and an unidentified contractual employee used to change the marks of the students before final publications of the results.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:18 PM IST