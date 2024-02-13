Marital Disputes: 10 Cases Where Dads Didn’t Pay Kids’ School Fees Solved In 1 Month | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 10 cases of marital disputes wherein husbands refused to pay their children’s fees reached counsellors at family court in last one month. The counsellors approached a local NGO Gauravi Sakhi One Stop Centre, which arranged for their tuition fees. Most complainants in the cases belong to middle class families.

A recent case came from Kolar where a woman Rama (name changed) approached counsellor available at family court stating that her drunkard husband often argued with her and avoided paying her daughter’s school fee, which was pending for two years. As a result, she had to discontinue her studies. The counsellors referred the case to NGO Gauravi Sakhi, which arranged for girl’s fee.

Another woman residing in Piplani who fell prey to domestic violence lodged a police complaint against her husband. To mount pressure on her to withdraw the case, her husband refused to pay their son’s school fee. The NGO was contacted for help and the boy’s studies resumed.

NGO helped 60,000 women Gautami Rawat, an official at Gauravi Sakhi One Stop Centre, told Free Press that NGO so far helped 60,000 Bhopal-based women who were abused by their husbands. Education is topmost priority for children, which is also taken care of by the NGO, she added.