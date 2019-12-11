Manmohan Singh to release Congress’ Vision Document for MP on Dec 17

BHOPAL: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will release the ‘Vision Document’ of the Congress on it first anniversary on December 17th.

The Congress government is making huge arrangements to mark the day. Singh will release the document of the government vision for next four years, and will also present the report of government’s one year in office. The document will be released in the presence of CM and ministers in Minto Hall.

At the district level the district president will hold the programme to mark the day. They will present the report card of the government in front of the people and media.

The party members will decorate their offices and will arrange the motivational programmes.