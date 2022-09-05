MANIT Foundation Day: Attend important classes regularly, says ACS Malay Shrivastava

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Malay Shrivastava shared his educational experience and explained to the students about the importance of regularly attending classes.

Shrivastava was speaking at a function, organised by Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal to celebrate its 63rd foundation day on Sunday.

Shrivastava who is also chairman of the Professional Examination Board (PEB) was chief guest. He is also a distinguished alumnus of the institute.

He commended the efforts of the institute towards academic excellence and appreciated growth in the research output. He motivated faculties and students to take lead in establishment of start-ups and unicorns that will ultimately make the country self-reliant in the technology sector.

The foundation day started off with a plantation by Shrivastav, Director of MANIT N S Raghuwanshi, retired faculty and alumni of the institute followed by flag hoisting at the Institute main building. Dean Faculty Welfare, Prof. Jyoti Singhai welcomed the distinguished guests.

Raghuwanshi briefed the audience with various achievements of MANIT in infrastructure, academics, research, innovative and outreach activities during the past 5 years.

Associate Dean (PG & PhD) Prof. Sanjeev Singh proposed a vote of thanks. The retired faculty and alumni were nostalgic after visiting labs and appreciated the newly developed senate hall.

