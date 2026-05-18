MANIT Bhopal Researchers Build High-Precision GPS Technology With 5–7 Inch Accuracy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed-up of Google map’s perplexing directions? And ending-up at a dead-end most of the time?

Well, a new indigenous navigation technology being developed at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal may soon solve this common problem of incorrect mobile and GPS locations.

The technology is expected to help in various sectors including agriculture, traffic management, smart-city projects, etc.

Working for ‘accuracy’

Researchers at MANIT are working on a system that can provide location accuracy within just 5 to 7 inches. At present, regular GPS and map services can sometimes show wrong locations by 50 to 100 metres.

₹36 lakh project

The project is being developed with financial support of around ₹36 lakh from the IIT Tirupati Navavishkar I-Hub Foundation.

The research project is titled “Development and Deployment of Reliable, Robust and Affordable Inch-Level Accurate Positioning Solution for Enabling Digital India.”

The research team includes Gaurav Upadhyay, Shashwat Pathak, RN Yadav and Rahul Raj.

Project to take a month

According to the researchers, the system is expected to be fully ready within the next one month, after which a patent application will be filed.

The technology uses satellite-based navigation systems, RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) technology, advanced antennas and real-time data analysis.

While normal GPS systems may have errors of several metres, this system will provide inch-level accuracy.

How can the project help?

Researchers said the technology can be used in many sectors, including drone operations, smart traffic systems, robotics, autonomous vehicles, land surveying, digital mapping, smart city projects and precision farming.

In agriculture, the system can help in accurate field mapping, irrigation management, soil testing and crop monitoring. This could reduce farming costs and improve crop production.

Lead researcher Gaurav Upadhyay said the technology would strengthen India’s capabilities in smart mobility, intelligent transport systems, robotics and Industry 4.0, while also helping the country become self-reliant in high-precision navigation technology.