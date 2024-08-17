 MANIT Bhopal Kicks Off 2024 Orientation Programme For 1200 New Undergraduate Students
In this program, different facilities available at MANIT Bhopal are highlighted, which will help the students build their professional careers.

Saturday, August 17, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, has officially started its orientation program for 2024 undergraduates. The program is scheduled to happen from August 16–21.

Every year, MANIT Bhopal organises this program for the new undergraduate students to become familiar with academic and extracurricular activities during their professional careers. In this program, different facilities available at MANIT Bhopal are highlighted, which will help the students build their professional careers.

There are around 1200 students who have joined the institute in different departments such as CSE, ME, MME, ChE, Electrical, Electronics, Civil, B Arch, and B Planning.

In the inaugural function, Professor Shailendra Jain, Dean of Student Welfare and I/C Director of the institute, welcomed the new entrant and emphasised the roles and responsibilities of the new buds towards the development of the country and becoming a developed country by 2047. He has emphasised NEP 2020 and how the students will benefit from it. He has also emphasised different student activities besides the curriculum and their importance to improving their personalities.

Professor Krishna K. Dhote, Dean of Planning and Development, welcomed the newly joined students and highlighted different developments, such as new hostels and infrastructure.

Professor M.S. Chauhan explained the facilities available in the hostels and how the administration can help the students better stay on campus.

