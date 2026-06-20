Mangubhai's Tenure To Continue Like Anandiben Patel, Devvrat! | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tenure of Governor Mangubhai Patel will end after a fortnight. His term is ending on July 7.

A new governor is yet to be named for the state. Because of Patel's proximity to the BJP's top leaders, there are speculations that he may continue as governor in the state, like Anandiben Patel and Acharya Devvrat.

Acharya Devvrat has been governor for 11 years. He has been in the post in Gujarat since 2019. Devvrat, who was appointed governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015, became Gujarat governor after four years.

In the same way, Anandiben Patel has been governor for eight and a half years. She took over as governor of MP in 2018 and went to UP as governor in 2019.

Anandiben has been in UP ever since then. She was given the charge of the governor of MP for a year in 2020.

There are speculations about Mangubhai Patel that he may continue as governor of MP. Patel has been working for the welfare of the tribal people in the state, particularly for wiping out the sickle cell disease among them.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hailed the governor's work for wiping out the sickle cell disease among the tribal people.

Mangubhai was a cabinet minister during Modi's tenure as chief minister of Gujarat.

Because he is loyal to Modi, there are chances of Patel's continuation as governor in MP.

During Patel's tenure as governor, there has never been a controversy in the state.

There were controversies about several governors in the state earlier. But there has never been any such case regarding Mangubhai Patel.