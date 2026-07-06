Mangubhai To Be 5th Governor To Remain In Office Even After 5 Years | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has completed five years in office. Patel, who was appointed on July 6, 2021, took oath on July 8.

Even after completion of his tenure, Patel will remain governor until someone is appointed.

A governor can remain in his position even after completion of his tenure until someone is appointed.

Because new governors have not been appointed in UP and Gujarat, the former governors are still in office. A similar thing may happen to Mangubhai.

Before Patel, there were four governors who remained in office even after the completion of five years in the state.

Hari Vinayak Pataskar was the governor for seven years and eight months, KC Reddy for five years and 25 days, Satyanarayan Sinha for six years and seven months, and Bhai Mahaveer for five years and 15 days.

If someone is not appointed within 24 hours, Mangubhai will be the fifth governor to have completed more than five years in office. Mangubhai Patel, who comes from Gujarat, is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The governors of several states are completing their tenure in office this month.

The central government has not yet recommended any name for the post of governor; in fact, the governor's tenure completes only after the appointment of a new incumbent in office.