Mangal Pandey’s Gun, Shivaji’s Weapons To Feature At Bharat Swabhiman Exhibition In Bhopal

Mangal Pandey’s Gun, Shivaji’s Weapons To Feature At Bharat Swabhiman Exhibition Ib Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2,500 exhibits, including original weapons used between the 16th and 18th centuries, will be displayed at the Bharat Swabhiman: Naga Sadhu Gyan Kosh exhibition at Bharat Bhavan in the city.

Among the exhibits are several artefacts linked to the First War of Indian Independence of 1857, including rifles associated with Mangal Pandey and Hoshiyar Singh Hansa, as well as a firearm belonging to the family of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

The collection also includes eight weapons used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along with artefacts connected to the 1857 Revolt from Bithoor.

In keeping with the exhibition’s central theme, sacred Naga weaponry, including trishuls and Veer Kankans (warrior armbands), will also be displayed. Traditional training equipment used in Naga akhadas will be part of the exhibition as well.

The exhibition will be part of the three-day Pranam Udant Martand event being organised by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication and Veer Bharat Nyas to mark 200 years of Hindi journalism from Friday.