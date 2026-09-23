Mandsaur District Panchayat CEO Remains In Post Three Months After Transfer | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Administrative Services (SAS) officers do not get relieving orders from their posts even after their transfers.

Even after the government's orders, many officers remain stuck to their positions.

Such an incident came to light in Mandsaur. The government transferred chief executive officer of Mandsaur district Panchayat Anukul Jain as additional collector of Burhanpur district on June 15.

Three months have passed since the government transferred Jain, but he did not get his relieving order.

He remains stuck to his position in Mandsaur. On the other hand, nobody has been transferred as an additional collector in Mandsaur due to a lack of a decision over relieving of Jain.

The government one-sidedly relieved 17 SAS officers on Monday. The government issues transfer orders for SAS officers on June 15, July 7, August 4, and September 5.

Many of them did not get relieving orders after their transfer. Now, the personnel department has one-sidedly relieved them, but the transfer lists did not contain Jain's name.

According to sources, some officers still hold their positions even after transfer.

According to a retired officer, even after the transfer, if the government wants to keep the officers in the same positions, it should cancel the transfer or should relieve them.

Working in the same position and workplace even after a transfer remains unjust, he said.