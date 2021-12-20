Mandsaur: Congress demands compensation for crops damaged due to frost

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): The winter chill has intensified across the state in the last few days.

This has left most parts of the region reeling under severe cold wave conditions. The ground frost has damaged the crops including coriander, mustard, turmeric and other crops in certain parts of the district.

In view of severe damage to crops, Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma on Monday interacted with affected crops.

Parmanand Patidar, a farmer from Vahi Parshnath, said that various crops including tomato, coriander and turmeric have borne brunt due to chilling winter and ground frost in past one week.

Another former from Supra village Kanaiya Lal Patidar echoed the same.

The Congress leader Anil Sharma demanded that the government should immediately conduct a survey and give compensation to the farmers for their losses.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:45 PM IST