Mandla to FIFA: MP girl reaches Qatar, will perform 13 shows at the 2022 World Cup

Singer Shefali Chaurasia at FIFA World Cup 2022 | FP Photo

The world will once again be reeling under the football fever as FIFA World Cup 2022 begins on Sunday. While the Indian team might not be a part of the World Cup, Madhya Pradesh still has a reason to celebrate. Shefali Chaurasia, a resident of MP’s Mandla-Nainpuri will perform 13 shows at the biggest football tournament to be hosted by Qatar.

The opening ceremony of FIFA 2022 will be held at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar at 7:30 pm IST and the first match will be played at 9:30 pm IST.

The 29-year-old’s father Santosh Chaurasia runs a paan shop in Mandla. Chaurasia said, "Shefali has been fond of singing since her childhood. She started singing when she was in class 6th. She also went to Nagpur for training and has won many awards across several singing competitions".

Shefali says it's a dream come true moment for her | FP Photo

“It feels like a dream”, said Shefali, sharing her excitement.

Shefali has been invited to perform at the tournament along with Mumbai-based musician Milind Wankhede and his team. A group of 70 members has reached Qatar on an invitation by Gravitas Management FZE UAE. The group has already started recording their performances since November 18.

“We will perform 13 shows in Al Khor’s fan zone. These performances will be shown during interval time between the matches with the help of projectors. I hope our songs will entertain the audiences”, said Shefali talking about her dream come true moment.

The first match of the World Cup will be played between host Qatar and Ecuador. Jungkook, a member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS will perform at the opening ceremony today. 22 teams from across the world are participating in the World Cup. In India, Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV are the official broadcasters of FIFA, while online streaming will be available at the Jio Cinema app.