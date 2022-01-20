Mandla: Thieves dig up historic Moti Mahal in search of treasure in city

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A group of thieves including local persons have excavated inside historic Moti Mahal in Ramanagar town of Mandla district for treasure, the villagers claimed.

In search of the treasure, they performed a black magic and materials involved in it were found from the spot.

The thieves, however, did not succeed in their mission. The Watchman of the Palace, Nokhelal said that around 15 people had entered inside the palace. They practiced black magic near the small pond in the Palace and reached near the water fountain with sharp edge weapons. As soon as they started digging, he realized and rushed towards it. When he reached there, he found that the thieves had excavated the area and they ran away from the spot.

Soon after the incident, Nokhelal informed the police and villagers about the matter.

Villager Ajay Jharia said that the thieves were digging in the greed of money. Earlier, there had been money rained for hours and that is why people dig in search of that money, Jharia claimed.

Additional superintendent of police, Gajendra Kavar said that the excavation was done by the locals and people of Balaghat. The police arrested the accused with the help of the watchman. Further proceedings were on into the matter, Kavar added.

The Moti Mahal of Ramnagar is known after the Gaur ruler Raja Hriday Shah. It is the priceless heritage of the country. Tourists from various regions reach Mandla to see the palace. Administrative programs have also been organized here over the years. The Prime Minister, Vice President and Chief Minister have also visited the palace.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:05 PM IST