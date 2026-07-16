Mandla Rickshaw Puller Allegedly Ties Man To Seat, Beats Him For 2 Km While Taking Him To Police Station; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a man hitting a rickshaw puller with slippers while he was riding the rickshaw has surfaced on social media.

The incident is said to have taken place in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Wednesday and the video surfaced on Thursday.

The video shows that a man allegedly tied another person to a rickshaw seat and forced him to ride it towards a police station while beating him on the way.

Watch the video here:

Human menace in Madhya Pradesh!



Santosh tied Gyan Singh to the seat of a rickshaw and made him drive

1. Beating — 2 kms

2. Beating — 10 mins

3. Beating — slippers, umbrella



Sterilise n permanently remove them from society. @AmitShah @HMOIndia



Detail by police @MPPoliceDeptt… pic.twitter.com/965nIU2yw0 — Ajay Joe (@joedelhi) July 16, 2026

The accused repeatedly hitting the rickshaw driver for nearly 10 minutes on a busy city road while taking him towards Kotwali Police Station.

The incident took place between the Red Cross building and Kotwali Police Station.

The man sitting in the rickshaw claimed that the driver had attacked him on the head and tried to escape, so he caught him and was taking him to the police station.

Incident erupted from old argument

According to police, the incident involved 50-year-old Gyan Singh Dhurve, a resident of Mohgaon, and Santosh Amo from Dindori district. Both men work as rickshaw pullers and labourers in Mandla.

Police said the two had an argument over an unspecified issue on Wednesday. During the dispute, Gyan Singh allegedly attacked Santosh on the head with a stick, leaving him seriously injured.

Following this, Santosh allegedly tied Gyan Singh to the driver’s seat of a rickshaw with a rope and made him travel towards the police station.

During the journey, he allegedly assaulted Gyan Singh with slippers and an umbrella.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Shafiq Khan said Santosh, who suffered injuries during the incident, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the matter and taking action against both sides involved in the dispute.