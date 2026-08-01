Mandla Ambulance Death: Four-Member Panel Formed To Probe Oxygen Supply Lapse | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Friday constituted a four-member committee comprising a deputy collector and three doctors to probe the death of a man in an ambulance after its oxygen supply allegedly ran out.

A 21-year-old man suffering from a kidney ailment died after the government ambulance he was being transported in allegedly ran out of oxygen in Mandla district.

A video of the incident, which occurred on July 27, surfaced on social media. The patient, a resident of Sunhera Mal village under Bamhani police station limits, had been undergoing regular dialysis at the district hospital, officials said.

According to the report, he was taken to the community health centre at Bamhani on July 27 after his condition deteriorated.

Doctors put him on oxygen and referred him to the district hospital, but the oxygen supply in the ambulance allegedly ran out during the journey, following which he died.

"The collector has formed a four-member inquiry committee. The committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest so that appropriate action can be taken against those found responsible.

A deputy collector and three doctors are on the committee," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr DJ Mohanty told Free Press.