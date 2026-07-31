Fire Breaks Out At Local Shop In Bhopal's Chowk Bazaar; Smoke Triggers Panic | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a lehenga shop in the busy Chowk Bazaar area of Bhopal on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among nearby traders and shoppers.

According to preliminary information, the blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station. Soon after receiving the alert, multiple fire tenders of the Bhopal municipal corporation (BMC) rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

A video from the area shows thick smoke coming out of the warehouse, with a crowd gathering near the site as firefighters battled the blaze.

Watch the VIDEO below :

BMC'S Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to adjoining shops.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Authorities have confirmed that the fire has been extinguished, while the exact extent of the damage is being assessed.

Further investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, said a fire officer.

Fire breaks out at Jabalpur warehouse

A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on July 27, prompting around six fire tenders to rush to the spot.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the warehouse of Paras Tent Supplier and Hotel, located near Ukhri Chowk in Jabalpur. The warehouse is known as one of the city's largest tent supply godowns.

#WATCH | Fire Breaks Out At Major Tent Supplier’s Warehouse In Jabalpur, Firefighters Carry Out Rescue Operation#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/j95tMHvW6j — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 27, 2026

More than half a dozen fire brigade vehicles reached the site and launched firefighting operations. Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

No immediate reports of injuries or casualties were received. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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