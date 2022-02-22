Mandla: 5-year-old girl raped by neighbour, accused held

Mandla/ Jabalpur(Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Mandla district, sources said on Tuesday.

The girl has suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at Mandla district hospital, sources added.

The incident occurred at a village under Bichhiya police station area on Monday.

According to reports, the girl went to her neighbour’s house to play with her friend.

Since, her friend was out of house along with her parents, accused, 24, locked the house and raped her.

The incident came to the fore when the girl's mother, who was searching for the girl, found her in the pool of blood outside.

The girl was rushed to a nearby community health centre from where she was referred to the district hospital.

Sources said that the girl lost her father a couple of months back.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Gajendra Singh Kanwar said that the accused had been arrested and was being interrogated.

