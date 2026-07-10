Man Touches 25K-Volt Wire While Casually Walking On Mangla Express' Roof, Falls After Horrific Electrocution Near Itarsi Station | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported near Itarsi Railway Station on Thursday, where a man got electrocuted by a 25,000-volt overhead electric wire. Consequently, he fell off the train, leaving passengers in shock.

The victim was casually walking on the roof of Mangla Express when he accidentally came in contact with the high-voltage overheard wires.

He was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

The accident took place near the C-Cabin outer area when the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express stopped near the Itarsi railway station.

The entire incident was captured on video. The man can be seen walking on the roof of the train while talking on his mobile phone and moving around. Moments later, he comes in contact with the high-voltage wire, triggering a loud spark.

He catches fire and falls onto the railway track. A large crowd can be seen watching the incident, with several people recording videos on their phones.

Watch the VIDEO below :

ट्रेन की छत पर चढ़ा, धमाके के साथ नीचे गिरा...



मध्य प्रदेश के इटारसी से एक रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है, जहां ट्रेन की छत पर चढ़े एक युवक को हाईटेंशन ओवरहेड तार से जोरदार करंट लग गया. जैसे ही युवक का हाथ तार से टकराया, एक तेज चिंगारी और जोरदार धमाके के साथ वह… pic.twitter.com/MkeUG8aCb9 — Kishor Joshi (@KishorJoshi02) July 10, 2026

According to eyewitnesses, passengers spotted the man on the roof of the train and began recording videos. He was seen talking on a mobile phone while standing very close to the overhead electric wire. People repeatedly asked him to climb down, but moments later he touched the high-voltage wire.

#MadhyaPradesh's #Itarsi. A 28-year-old Nepali man traveling on the Mangala Express (train number 12618) suddenly climbed onto the train's roof. Near Gwalbaba, he came in contact with an overhead electric line, electrocuted, and fell to his death, seriously injuring himself. The… pic.twitter.com/V5qTuOGORJ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 10, 2026

A loud blast was heard as the man caught fire and fell onto the railway track, creating panic at the station. RPF personnel and railway officials rushed to the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to the Narmadapuram District Hospital as his condition was critical.

#MadhyaPradesh's #Itarsi: A 28-year-old Nepali youth travelling on the Mangala Express (12618) climbed onto the train's roof, resulting in a major accident. He was severely burned and fell after being struck by an overhead high-tension wire near Gwalbaba. The injured youth is… pic.twitter.com/8CiH03DeY9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 10, 2026

Doctors said the man suffered more than 70 per cent burns, and his clothes also caught fire due to the electric shock.

Initial information suggests the man may be mentally unstable. However, he was also seen talking to someone on his mobile phone in videos recorded by passengers. Officials are investigating whether he climbed onto the train accidentally or intentionally. His identity has not yet been established.

इटारसी रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन की छत पर चढ़ा युवक हाई वोल्टेज लाइन की चपेट में आया



मध्य प्रदेश के नर्मदापुरम जिले के इटारसी रेलवे स्टेशन पर हजरत निजामुद्दीन-एर्नाकुलम मंगला एक्सप्रेस की छत पर चढ़ा एक युवक 25 हजार वोल्ट की ओवरहेड लाइन के संपर्क में आ गया. करंट लगते ही जोरदार धमाका… pic.twitter.com/bxl5SXuiYp — zingabad (@zingabad) July 10, 2026

RPF Inspector Manish Pandey said the team reached the spot immediately after receiving information and is investigating how the man managed to climb onto the roof of the train and whether there was any lapse in security.

Railway authorities have urged passengers and the public not to climb onto train roofs or go near overhead electric wires, warning that the 25,000-volt lines can be fatal within seconds.