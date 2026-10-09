Man Steals Valuables Worth Over ₹1 Crore From Female Friend's House To Contest Sarpanch Election; Arrested | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Rajasthan-based man allegedly stole valuables worth ₹1.10 crore from his female friend's house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to fulfil his ambition of becoming a sarpanch but landed in police custody, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aman Singh Rathore identified the accused as Gopal Jakhar alias Gopi (25), a resident of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

Jakhar was planning to contest the election for the post of sarpanch and needed money for the purpose, he said.

Valuables Worth ₹1.10 Crore Stolen

Between August 10 and September 13, Jakhar allegedly stole a 630-gram gold bar, a 40-gram gold chain, ₹2 lakh in cash and an expensive mobile phone from a cupboard at his female friend's house in Indore, the DCP said.

After the theft, Jakhar fled and switched off his mobile phone, he added.

Accused Traced, Valuables Recovered

Police launched a search operation and later traced him. The stolen valuables were recovered from his possession, Rathore said, adding that further investigation was underway.